‘Adventures of Robin Hood’ brings swashbuckling to Family Theatre

It is time for some swashbuckling.
The Family Theatre in Columbus is presenting “The Adventures of Robin Hood” as its latest production.
According to a news release, the theatre at 2100 Hamilton Road is promising a “fun-filled evening of laughter and swordplay. “
And, of course, some romance.
The shows runs March 3, 4, 9, 10, 11,16, 17,18 with performances at 7:30 p.m.
The show is directed by Anthony Hilton and Elisabeth Hilton.
Robin Hood is portrayed by Omar Colon with Terrance Smith as his foe, the Sheriff of Nottingham.
Ansley Timberlake is Hood’s true love Maid Marian.
Everyone is invited to watch Hood rob from the rich and give to the poor in England during the time of King Richard the Lionhearted.
Patrons are allowed to bring a meal or snack to the theatre located in the annex of Rose Hill Baptist Church.
Ticket prices range from $8-$12.
The show is for all ages.
For reservations, call 706-366-7196 or go online to www.familytheatre.org.
Founded in 1997 by Anne Stumhofer, Family Theatre is a non-profit theatre company the mission of which is to present quality productions, promote Godly values and prepare people for excellence in theatre and life.
