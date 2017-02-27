Former Auburn athletic trainer Kenny Howard dies at 90

Former Auburn University athletic trainer Kenny Howard died Monday at age 90.
According to a story on the school website by Jeff Shearer, Howard died in his sleep.
Howard was Auburn’s trainer all 25 seasons that Ralph “Shug” Jordan coached the football team.
An Auburn Man for more than 70 years, Howard first started working as Auburn’s student trainer in 1946.
“Kenny Howard was defined by his human touch for all who knew him and all who came under his influence,” Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs said in the article. “As a trainer who worked with every Auburn student-athlete for more than four decades, Kenny’s impact on the lives of those who competed here is impossible to measure. He was a great Auburn man who lived his life by the values expressed in our Creed.”
When Jordan retired after the 1975 season, Howard left the field to become Auburn’s assistant athletic director.
“He touched and influenced lives at all areas of Auburn Athletics,” former athletic director David Housel said in the article.
“Perhaps the finest thing you can say about a man is simply this, ‘He was a good man,’” Housel said. “And Kenny Howard was a great Auburn Man.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
