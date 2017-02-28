Clear skies today, but rain moving in Wednesday

After a foggy morning, Tuesday should be mostly sunny and warm with a high in the low 80s, the National Weather Service predicts.
Temperatures should remain the same Wednesday, but with a strong chance of thunderstorms before a cold front moves in and pushes the clouds out and the temperatures down overnight.
The high Thursday will only reach the mid 60s and overnight lows will drop into the low 40s to mid 30s the rest of the week. Daytime highs will remain in the mid 60s the rest of the week.
Sunday should see warmer weather return with a high in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
