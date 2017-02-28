NAIA swimming, diving meet starts Wednesday

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ national swimming and diving championship meet will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
The NAIA swimming and diving championships consists of 20 events. Preliminaries are conducted in the morning and afternoon and finals in those same events are conducted in the evening.
On Wednesday, the lone scheduled event is the 800-yards freestyle relay, slated for 11 a.m.
On Thursday, starting at 9 a.m., they will hold preliminary races in 200-yard freestyle relay, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 400-yard medley relay and 1-meter women’s diving.
Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, they will hold finals in those events.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, they will hold preliminaries in the 200-yard relay, 400-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke and 3-meter men’s and women’s diving.
At 5 p.m., the finals of those events will begin.
On Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., they will hold the preliminaries in the 200-yard backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay, 1,650-yard freestyle timed final and men’s 1-meter diving.
Starting at 5 p.m., they will hold the finals in those events.
The city’s 57,000 square foot aquatics center features a 10-lane, 50-meter Olympic swimming pool and a diving well. There's mezzanine-level seating for 900 fans.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments