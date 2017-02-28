Adults with special needs to present their art in Columbus Museum

Art by adults with special needs will be on display Thursday in the Columbus Museum.
The exhibit will run from 5-8 p.m. in the museum’s Wright Room Gallery. A presentation about this program will start at 5:15 p.m. in the museum’s Patrick Theatre. Light refreshments will be served.
The program is a collaboration among the museum, the Bo Bartlett Center, the Columbus State University College of the Arts, the Gallery on Tenth and New Horizons Behavioral Health, according to the announcement from Columbus Museum event sales manager Kelly Cargill.
“We have partnered to bring art as an expressive outlet to adults living with developmental disabilities,” Cargill said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.
The volunteers from those organizations provide supplies, space and guidance.
“It is our sincere desire that the community at large show their support of this unique project by attending the event and meeting the volunteers and artists,” the announcement says.
