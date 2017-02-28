Road project may snarl traffic at busy intersection

A multiple lane closure on Warm Springs Road at the Hilton/Woodruff Farm Road intersection will likely cause significant delays.
Due to the construction project widening Warm Springs/Talbotton west of the intersection and related utility work, the road has been cordoned off with orange barrels from five lanes (counting turn lanes) down to a single lane in each direction.
Without turn lanes and with no arrowed signals to allow left turns, one driver turning left can back traffic up significantly.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the middle of a major project to widen the east-west Warm Springs/Talbotton corridor from the Hilton/Woodruff intersection west to Fifth Avenue.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
