Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing Wells Fargo Bank

A 26-year-old Columbus man pleaded guilty Monday to bank robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a release from the Justice Department.
District Court Judge Clay Land entered the guilty plea of Christopher Belt, who was accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch on March 18, 2016. Land set sentencing for July 13.
Bank robbery is punishable by a sentence of up to 20 years. Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime carries a sentence of up to five years, and must be served consecutively to the bank robbery sentence, the release states.
Evidence showed that Belt entered the Milgen Road branch of Wells Fargo wearing a disguise and carrying a gun. He demanded money from a teller and left with more than $8,000 in cash, the release states.
The robbery took less than a minute, but a bank employee managed to get the license tag number of the gold-colored Ford Fusion that Belt was driving. Columbus police traced the car to a known associate of Belt, who was arrested and charged. Neither the money nor the firearm used in the robbery were recovered.
As a condition of his sentence, Belt will have to repay the bank $8,101.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments