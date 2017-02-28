Parks & Rec director disputes claim of copper theft at Northern Little League

No, there was no copper stolen from the Northern Little League’s fields at Psalmond Road Park, Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder confirmed Tuesday.
“No, there was no copper theft,” Browder said. “But someone did cut some wiring, so we had to cut power to the park for safety reasons.”
Media reports early Tuesday indicated that 2,500 feet of copper wire had been stolen from the park, threatening the Little League’s opening day on Friday.
But all that had to be done was to send a city electrical crew out to patch the cut wires and cover the exposed wire back up, which was done on Monday.
“Nobody stole anything,” Browder said. “They’re good to go for the weekend.”
