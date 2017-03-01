Columbus Council approves $75,000 settlement in domestic abuse case

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift Pause

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality