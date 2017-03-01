Columbus Council approves $75,000 settlement in domestic abuse case

The Columbus Council approved a $75,000 settlement Tuesday night in a case involving a domestic abuse victim who sued the city over fees assessed for not prosecuting her boyfriend.
Councilors voted unanimously in favor of the resolution after going into executive session to discuss litigation and property disposition matters, city officials said. Councilors Jerry “Pops” Barnes and Gary Allen were absent from the meeting.
The $75,000 will be paid to settle all damage claims made by the plaintiff, Cleopatra Harrison, on behalf of herself, as well as other “similarly situated persons,” according to the resolution. The city manager, city attorney and finance director have been authorized to execute settlement documents to that effect.
Harrison, 22, filed the lawsuit in October after going to Recorder’s Court for a case involving a boyfriend who allegedly attacked her. Though agreeing with a police account of the assault - which left scrapes and bruises on her face, neck and torso - Harrison did not want to prosecute.
That’s when Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski allegedly ordered her to pay a $150 "victim assessment" authorized by city ordinance. When Harrison couldn’t afford the fee, she received a document stating that she would be arrested if she didn’t pay within a week, according to her attorneys.
Harrison was represented by the Southern Center for Human Rights and Columbus attorney Mark C. Post, who filed the suit in U.S. District Court. The attorneys cited other Recorder’s Court cases where women were assessed fines and jailed when they failed to pay.
Defendants listed in the suit were the city government, Cielinski, former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren and officer Michael Lincoln. The story was picked up by national media.
On Tuesday, City Attorney Clifton Fay said many of the issues raised by Harrison’s attorneys have been resolved.
In January, the council agreed to amend an existing agreement between the city and the Circuit Public Defender Office of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. It calls for $136,799 to be paid for two attorneys, one investigator and an attorney for Saturday and holiday sessions for indigent defense services. Council is expected to consider the services in budget sessions for the entire fiscal 2018 budget.
Former Councilor Julius Hunter has been named interim senior recorder to replace Cielinski, who is now retiring.
“The Southern Center lawyers are pleased with what’s been done,” Fay said. “And (the $75,000) will go toward their attorney fees, plus any alleged damages of Ms. Harrison and any potential class members. ... It’s just a resolution of the entire case.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
