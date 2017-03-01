Auction house to sell off old Piggly Wiggly equipment this morning

Looking for a bargain on store stuff?
There is a live and on-line auction today to clear out the old defunct Piggly Wiggly in Heritage Corners (the old Traffic Circle Shopping Center). It starts this morning at 10:30 and features, “numerous pieces of quality food service equipment including store shelving, check lanes, frozen food doors, refrigerated cases, meat equipment, stainless sinks and tables and more,” according to Grafe Auctions, who is conducting the sale.
The store is at 3759 Victory Drive, or if you’d rather bid online, go to gabid.com.
