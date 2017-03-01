Man, 61, dies after being struck by car in Macon County

A man died Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Macon County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said Jerry Jessie, 61, of Birmingham was fatally struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry on Rogers Road in the Brownsville community. The incident happened approximately 10 miles east of Tuskegee around 8:51 p.m. Tuesday.
Nothing further information is available at this time. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the single-vehicle wreck.
