March 1, 2017 10:56 AM

Man, 61, dies after being struck by car in Macon County

By Sarah Robinson

A man died Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Macon County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said Jerry Jessie, 61, of Birmingham was fatally struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry on Rogers Road in the Brownsville community. The incident happened approximately 10 miles east of Tuskegee around 8:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Nothing further information is available at this time. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the single-vehicle wreck.

