Midtown Medical Center honored for stroke care

Midtown Medical Center in Columbus has won an award for its stroke care.
It is the 2017 “Door-to-Needle Time Award” and goes to a hospital with an average door-to-needle time of 45 minutes or less.
Registered nurse Kelli Brennan, director of Neuroscience Service Line at Midtown Medical Center, said 60 minutes is considered the national standard.
Brennan, who has been involved in stroke care for eight years, first at St. Francis Hospital and now at Midtown, said every minute counts when someone suffers a stroke.
She said many steps must be taken involving people with different specialties to get the patient the proper treatment quickly.
“I believe our team works like a well -oiled machine,” she said.
Only 12 Georgia hospitals received the award given by the Georgia Coverdell Acute Stroke Registry of which Midtown Medical Center is one of more than 50 participating hospitals.
Named in honor of the late Senator Paul Coverdell of Georgia, who died of a massive stroke in 2000, the primary goal of the program is to improve the care of acute stroke patients in the hospital and pre-hospital settings. It is is funded by the Centers for Disease Control Paul S. Coverdell National Acute Stroke Registry cooperative agreement and was established in 2001 as a prototype project implemented by the Emory University School of Medicine.
This program addresses quality improvement in multiple areas of stroke care, from rapid screening, diagnosis, and intervention for patients experiencing an acute stroke, to secondary prevention measures such as blood pressure control, smoking cessation, and treatment of elevated cholesterol to reduce the incidence of recurrent stroke after hospital discharge.
Goals listed on its website are to lower the stroke morbidity experienced in Georgia, develop effective methods to care for acute stroke victims, and enhance the effectiveness of secondary care and prevent recurrent strokes.
Brennan said personnel at Midtown Medical Center have drilled to create a quick process.
She explained in an email that the process has several steps.
First, the EMS gives the hospital pre-notification that they are arriving with a possible stroke victim. An estimated time of arrival is given along with symptoms and when they began. These are all very important in determining activation of a “stroke alert”.
Following that, the charge nurse and emergency room physician decide to overhead page “stroke alert” hospital wide. This notifies the entire hospital so the appropriate team members can report to the emergency room to assist with the stroke victim.
Responders to stroke alerts include- emergency room physicians, emergency room nurses, emergency room paramedics, CAT scan technician, laboratory personnel, emergency room pharmacist, stroke coordinator, stroke program director, EKG technician.
Each member has a different role/responsibility. For instance the stroke program director does a detailed neurologic exam, the pharmacist reviews medication lists and many times calls the patients pharmacy or doctors office to obtain an accurate list, lab personnel personally walk/run the drawn blood to the lab for stat testing, the emergency room physician discusses case with neurologist and patient/family, the CAT scan technician obtains the image and ensures the radiologist is aware and reads immediately.
Once all the results are in and the patient is determined to be eligible for treatment, a blood clot busting medication, intravenous alteplase or IV t-PA is administered to the patient. The medication is given over an hour with very frequent monitoring for the next 24 hours.
The stroke team reviews every patient admitted with a possible stroke to ensure all standards are being met. We meet regularly and are committed to providing the highest level of care and are always focused on making our program the best it can be.
In some cases, the stroke team is able to perform a “mechanical thrombectomy” or clot retrieval, where the blood clot blocking the artery causing the stroke is removed.
