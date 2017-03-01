City to honor deceased employees with tribute

The Columbus Consolidated Government will recognize deceased local government employees during a Celebration of Life Memorial Tribute Wednesday , March 8, from 4:30– 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza Level at the Government Center.
“They realized the importance of their civic responsibility to take part in making this community a better place to live,” a release announcing the tribute reads. “Public safety officers will be honored as well, who despite the inherent risk involved in being part of any organization that enforces order, took pride and honor in their service.”
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley will be among friends, relatives, and colleagues of deceased public servants to help remember, honor and pay tribute to those who served this community.
The public is invited to share in this Celebration of Life.
