Your child could be cast in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Tammy Smith Casting is casting kid actors in Atlanta for Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” film.
The casting is for African and African American kid actors to play tribal youth in a scene, as reported by WXIA. Producers are looking for male and female children from 6 to 8 years old.
Filming will take place on Friday, March 10 and Monday, March 13. According to the casting call, boys picked for the scene must be willing to have their heads shaven. Girls will not.
For more details on the casting, visit www.projectcasting.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
