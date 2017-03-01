Your child could be cast in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year Pause

0:53 Dog advocates speak against chains at Columbus Council Meeting

1:11 Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

2:34 Stacey Jackson defends 16-year old murder suspect in Bobby Seawright Jr. shooting

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first