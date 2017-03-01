Salvation Army Family Store back in business beginning with celebration

There are not many thrift stores in which you can purchase a beautiful, like new Wurlitzer baby grand piano, but one is sitting in the center of the Salvation Army Family Store at 615 Manchester Expressway.
“This is something special,” said store manager Joan Barnes of the recent donation.
The store is in its final days of a renovation that began six weeks ago. A reopening celebration is Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the normal hours. Doughnuts, pizza and door prizes are on the agenda.
“We have doubled our inventory,” Barnes said. “We now have a separate children’s department and we have merchandise on the walls, which we didn’t before.”
There are racks filled with clothes for people of all ages.
“There are some brand names. Also, we do not sell anything that looks tired,” she said.
There is not much you can’t find. There is furniture including beds and couches. There are also televisions, computers, CDs, record albums, comic books, appliances, clocks, paintings and luggage.
Not only are these items for sale, but vouchers are also given to the poor and people who have lost belongings in a fire.
“We had a lot of space here that was underutilized,” said Capt. Josh Hinson, who is charge of the Salvation Army in Columbus.
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church.
“Our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs without discrimination. The Salvation Army is positioned where there is a great need,” Hinson said.
Money raised by store sales helps fund the local work of the Salvation Army such its homeless shelter on Second Avenue.
“We provide utility assistance and we have an after-school program,” Hinson said. “This store helps make all of that possible.”
