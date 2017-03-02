You could be holding the $1 million lotto ticket

Somebody, probably in the Columbus area, is holding a piece of paper that is worth more than $1 million.
A Georgia Lottery spokesperson said Thursday morning that no winner of Saturday night's Fantasy 5 drawing has stepped forward to claim the 1.163 million prize. There was one winning ticket and it was sold at the Columbus Circle K store at the intersection of Second Avenue and Manchester Expressway.
The winning numbers are 07, 12, 15, 27, 28.
Lottery officials do not release the day that the ticket was purchased prior to a winner coming forward, said Georgia Lottery Media Relations Manager Kimberly M. Starks.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
