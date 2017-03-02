Lakeview cemetery responds to criticism over flowers

Lakeview Memory Gardens cemetery in Phenix City has issued a statement regarding the recent story about residents being upset over staff removing flowers and other tributes from loved ones’ graves.
Posted on the cemetery’s Facebook page, dated March 1, the statement reads:
“To all of our Valued Families and Friends:
“Recently we became aware that some flower arrangements placed on graves of loved ones in the cemetery by family members were discovered to be missing. We understand how upsetting this can be to the family. We, who work at the cemetery, are very sensitive to the removal of flowers, and have a written policy to let everyone know what our practices are regarding flower removal. Our policy states that we are only to remove flowers when they become withered or weathered, or when we find them blown out of their vases due to high winds. Unfortunately, when this happens, there is no way for us to know into which vases the scattered flowers are to be replaced. We have no alternative but to place them in an area so that any families that brought them might be able to recognize them and replace them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or trouble we may have caused, as it was truly unintentional on our part. As an accommodation and goodwill gesture, we will place a flower arrangement on the gravesite for any family that notifies us that their flowers were missing.
“Lakeview Memory Gardens”
