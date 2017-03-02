Uptown Columbus announces big events for spring, summer

A national kayaking competition and international mountain bike competition are coming soon to Columbus.
At an Uptown Columbus briefing Thursday morning it was announced the Paddle South Festival will be April 14 and 15 featuring top kayakers competing for a national championship.
The UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup will be here June 3 and 4. The event of the Union Cycling International in Columbus is the only one in the bicycle series to be in this country. Among the other locations are Germany, Italy, Thailand and The Netherlands.
“These are really special events for Columbus with top competitors coming from all over to compete here,” said Becca Zajac, vice president of marketing for Uptown Columbus.
On April 14 and 15 the 2017 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championship will highlight Paddle South weekend with kayakers competing for a national championship over two days. There will be a barbecue festival on Saturday with more than 20 different southern barbecue vendors.
Those are just two of many fun events planned for the spring and summer.
The annual Riverfest at Woodruff Park and Uptown Dragon Boat Race on the Chattahochee River will be May 5 and 6.
Zajac said about 25,000 people turned out in 2016 for the annual free event.
The popular Color Me Rad 5K will be March 11 and the entire downtown area will be green on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We are going to cover the area green that Friday,” Zajac said. “We are going to have green fountains, green beer, several Irish bands,” Zajac said.
Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival, a big success last year, will be March 25.
“We have 25 food trucks coming,” said Zajac, promising something for all tastes.
April 1 will see the season kickoff of Market Days on Broadway with a Strut the Hooch parade.
The first show in the free Friday Night Concert Series will be April 7 with Laughlin performing. Other acts scheduled are Mike Jerel & the Chemistry Project, River City Horns, Party at the Limit Band, Lloyd Buchanan with the Cubed Roots, LavaLamp and the Hillbillys.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
