The Beach Boys to perform in LaGrange in April; Vince Gill in June

The Beach Boys are coming to LaGrange, Ga.
The iconic rock band will perform at the Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park on April 7.
The Beach Boys are known for such hits as “Kokomo,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “I Get Around,” “God Only Knows,” and “Surfin’ Safari.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m.
Other acts at Sweetland this summer include country singer Vince Gill and Kool & The Gang.
Gill will perform on June 9. Kool & The Gang will perform on May 28.
A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Gill has won 20 Grammy Awards.
Kool & The Gang is known for hits such as “Summer Madness” and “Jungle Boogie.”
For more information, visit www.sweetland.events.
