Reports: Georgia Power suspending nuclear power project south of Columbus

The Georgia Power Company is suspending its study into the possibility of building a nuclear power plant south of Columbus in Stewart County, the Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting.
The utility notified the Georgia Public Service Commission by letter this week of its intention to suspend a $99 million study of locating a nuclear power plant in Stewart County, the AJC reported.
The letter said the utility’s projections of future demands were key in the decision to suspend the study, but some observers say financial troubles suffered by the Toshiba Co., the parent company of the principal contractor building regional nuclear plants is the real reason, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
Toshiba owns Westinghouse, which designs and builds nuclear reactors. Westinghouse is building four reactors in the southeast, including Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle, and had suffered $6 billion in losses, according to cleanenergy.org.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments