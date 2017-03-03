Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

Recently released dash cam video shows Harris County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies’ encounter with Nicholas Dyksma of Columbus after a high speed chase. Dyksma died.
Artistic Ability Art Exhibition: "It's not a disability, it's a different ability."

Susan Gallagher, director of development,marketing, and community relations for New Horizons Behavioral Health, introduces us to Artistic Ability, an exhibition of art by adults with special needs. The show is in the Wright Room Gallery at the Columbus Museum. The project was made possible through a partnership formed by the Bo Bartlett Center, College of the Arts at CSU, the Gallery on Tenth, the Columbus Museum and New Horizons Behavioral Health. You can learn more by attending a brief presentation and reception Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Columbus Museum.

Is public funding necessary for the arts?

Norman Easterbrook, executive director and chief executive officer of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in downtown Columbus, discusses the importance of funding for the arts in this excerpt from the Sunday Interview.

Local company helps control coyote population

Rod Pinkston, owner of Jager Pro™, says although his company almost solely is called upon to control wild hog population they also take care of coyote populations. This graphic video shows, through a thermal imaging scope, several coyotes being dispatched.

Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

Clubview Elementary School students tested their skills on a series of football-themed fitness stations Tuesday morning when representatives of the Atlanta Falcons brought a fitness program to the school. The Falcons, NFL Foundation and The Cooper Institute, are partnering with 35 schools in Georgia, including Clubview, by offering them the NFL Play 60 FitnessGram program.The fitness initiative is for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years and encourages kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.

