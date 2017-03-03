Trade Center Director David Bevans resigns position

The Columbus Iron Works Convention and Trade Center Executive Director David Bevans tendered his resignation Friday to the Trade Center Authority, which accepted it following a lengthy executive session.
Following the executive session authority member Helena Coates made a motion accept Bevans’ resignation, which was approved unanimously.
Bevans, who said the resignation was completely voluntary, said he wants to move closer to his family in North Carolina and is currently interviewing for new jobs with that in mind.
“I’ve very much enjoyed the position here and I want to thank the board, Mayor (Teresa) Tomlinson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley for their support. I’ve enjoyed their leadership, our staff, who do a fantastic job, and our customers,” Bevans said. “I wish Columbus the best of luck.”
Bevans came to the Trade Center about six years ago and has since elevated to executive director. He previously worked in Atlanta, Tampa and Orlando in events coordinator positions before coming to Columbus.
Authority chairman Robert Nobles said the search for the next executive director could take a few months to a year, but it will be a national search. Nobles
“It’s unfortunate that he’s decided to leave the Convention and Trade Center,” Nobles said. “We appreciate his service over the last five years, and we respect his decision to move closer to his family.”
The authority voted to have Assistant Director Hayley Henderson take over Bevans’ duties in the short term, and then to possibly hire an interim director to lead the facility during the search.
Coates suggested that they offer the interim position to former Uptown Columbus President Richard Bishop, but discussion made it clear that a motion would fail. Coates and member Sean Knox favored offering the job to Bishop. Nobles and members Lauren Chambers and Katonga Wright favored going, at least in the short term, with Henderson and coming back to an outside interim director at their next meeting later this month.
Nobles said the authority will begin its search for a replacement immediately. Bevans’ salary was $110,234, according to city records.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
