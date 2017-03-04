Columbus inmates on Georgia’s death row

3:09 Defense attorneys for Brandon Conner argue to invalidate their client's arrest based on alleged prosecution error Pause

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

1:19 Blackmon Road Middle School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

2:53 Uptown Columbus announces big events for spring, summer 2017

1:19 Early College Academy teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

2:26 Public defender Stephen Craft discusses traffic laws and vehicular homicide

3:35 Middle school students get a lesson in choosing education over bad choices that can lead to prison

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:56 Cast of 'Grease' takes the mannequin challenge