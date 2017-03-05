Local

March 5, 2017 2:32 PM

House on fire on Neill Drive

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Neill Drive in Columbus.

The house is a one level wood structure.

Flames are pouring of the building on the street located between Hamilton Road and Veterans Parkway.

The fire began shortly after 2 p.m.

Multiple fire department units are on the scene and at 2:30 appeared to be getting the fire under control.

The thick smoke can be seen from four miles away.

It appears the fire began in a garage and spread to the house and into the rafters.

Sandra Smith was driving by when she saw the fire and call 911.

She and her fiancee saw a woman, believed to be in her 50s, standing in the doorway.

Smith said the woman wanted to go back in the house.

“My fiancee wouldn’t let her,” Smith said

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos