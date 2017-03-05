House on fire on Neill Drive

Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Neill Drive in Columbus.
The house is a one level wood structure.
Flames are pouring of the building on the street located between Hamilton Road and Veterans Parkway.
The fire began shortly after 2 p.m.
Multiple fire department units are on the scene and at 2:30 appeared to be getting the fire under control.
The thick smoke can be seen from four miles away.
It appears the fire began in a garage and spread to the house and into the rafters.
Sandra Smith was driving by when she saw the fire and call 911.
She and her fiancee saw a woman, believed to be in her 50s, standing in the doorway.
Smith said the woman wanted to go back in the house.
“My fiancee wouldn’t let her,” Smith said
