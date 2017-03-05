Fans say they would hate to see Columbus Cottonmouths leave

Columbus Cottonmouths fans attending the team’s game with Fayetteville on Sunday said they would hate to see the team leave.
On March 2, team owner Wanda Amos said the Southern Professional Hockey League team would cease operation at the end of the current season if new ownership can’t be found.
The team, which plays 28 regular-season home games, is the Columbus Civic Center’s primary tenant.
Harry Crain of Columbus has been a season ticket holder for 17 or 18 years. He agreed with coach and general manager Jerome Bechard that change might be good if a new owner is found.
“I hope we have a hockey team next year,” he said.
Don Riley of Phenix City has been watching the team for 20 years. “It would be shame to lose the Cottonmouths. You get used to it. I really hate it for Jerome more than anyone.”
Besides the hockey action, Kim Slocum said she would miss seeing all the friends she has made through the years, her “hockey family.”
“Coming to games is something I really look forward to,” she said.
Dean Denton of Waverly Hall, Ga. is a longtime supporter, a season ticket holder for 18 years. He said he was disappointed by the news that the team could possibly be leaving.
“I have faith in Jerome and look forward to seeing the Cottonmouths again next season,” Denton said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments