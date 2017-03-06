Moderate temperatures this week with occasional rain

Look for moderate temperatures this week with some rain coming and going, the National Weather Service predicts.
Monday will see clouds in the morning giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of about 75.
There will be a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, again with the high around 75.
The rest of the week should see daytime highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows high 40s and low 50s with little chance of rain until Friday, which will have a 60 percent chance of rain.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
