Best Ranger competition set for April 7-9

The 34th annual Best Ranger Competition is set to begin April 7, Fort Benning has announced.
The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-man Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger.
The competition is hosted by the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade. Approximately 50 two-man Ranger teams from around the world will compete for the title.
The first event is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. April 7 and the competition will wrap up at approximately 4 p.m. April 9. A formal award ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. April 10.
The competition will take place in various locations across post and at Camp Darby in Cusseta, Georgia. The award ceremony will be held at McGinnis-Wickam Hall in Marshall Auditorium.
The competition challenges two-man Ranger teams in events that test their physical conditioning, Ranger skills and team strategies. The three-day Best Ranger Competition was established in 1982 and has been compared to Ironman and Eco-Challenge competitions.
The competition is open to the public and several events are spectator-friendly. A schedule of events will be released to the community the week prior to the competition, via the Fort Benning Facebook page.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments