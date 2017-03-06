GMC honor society collects toilet paper for the homeless

Georgia Military College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society had to create and implement a winter community service project, and they came up with a idea to help the homeless in Columbus.
Throughout February, the members collected rolls of toilet paper for Damascus Way, a local homeless shelter.
On March 1, the society held an event where students traded in toilet paper rolls for hot wings. The society collected 291 rolls of toilet paper and delivered the rolls to Damascus Way last Friday.
Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Amanda Bond said when she made the delivery she discovered that the shelter was in desperate need of toilet paper.
“I’ve worked with Damascus Way before and wanted to continue working with them,” said Bond, GMC-Columbus PTK’s Advisor. “Years ago, we did a toilet paper drive for a local homeless shelter and it was a huge success, so I decided to repeat it.”
Bond said that when she delivered the rolls, she found out that the shelter had been out of paper for a while.
“So the timing was almost perfect,” Bond said. “The residents were so thankful and excited, it was really heartwarming.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
