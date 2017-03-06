Local

Cause of Neill Drive house fire still under investigation

By Chuck Williams

The cause of the fire destroyed a rental house on Neill Drive Sunday afternoon is still under investigation, according to the Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services Battalion Chief who worked the blaze.

About two dozen firefighters from three stations responded to the fire, which took more than 45 minutes to get under control. No firefighters were injured, Bahde said.

The fire inside the house, situated between Hamilton Road and Veterans Parkway in north Columbus, proved to be a little tricky for firefighters, Bahde said.

“The walls were tongue and grove construction and we can usually go into a fire and punch holes in Sheetrock quickly with an ax, but you could not do it with his stuff,” Bahde said.

When the initial call to 911 came just after 2 p.m., there were believed to be people inside the house.

“We initially put two crews in the house looking for people,” Bahde said.

It was later discovered that everyone had safely gotten out of the house.

In addition to the construction of the original house, the structure ended up being much larger than firefighters previously thought.

“There was add-on after add-on to that house,” Bahde said. “And it was all different types of construction.”

Firefighters stayed on the scene until almost 6 p.m.

