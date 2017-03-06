CSU women capture Peach Belt title

The fourth-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team erased an 11-point halftime deficit and took home the Peach Belt Conference tournament title with a 76-61 victory over Lander on Sunday. The championship contest was played inside Horne Arena in Greenwood, S.C.
Five Lady Cougars finished in double figures led by Ashley Asouzu’s 16 points. The senior added 10 rebounds as well. Alexis Carter recorded a third straight double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Gabby Williams turned in 14 points, while Britteny Tatum tallied 13. Narshanda Malone came off the bench and scored 12.
Asouzu and Tatum were named to the All-PBC Tournament team, while Carter was the tournament Most Valuable Player.
With the victory, Columbus State earns the PBC’s automatic bid into the upcoming NCAA Southeast Regional.
“Lander dictated the game over the first 20 minutes,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We had a good talk at halftime and came out looking more like ourselves in the third quarter.
“This group has fought really hard this season and this is another step on the journey toward our ultimate goal.”
Behind 29 percent shooting, Columbus State (28-1) trailed 38-27 at the halftime break. The switch flipped starting the third quarter however, and the Lady Cougars stormed back.
Columbus State finished the game at 38.1 percent (24-of-63) from the field. The Lady Cougars were outstanding at the foul line, knocking down 25-of-30 attempts.
Lander was 33.9 percent (19-for-56) from the floor and 9-of-23 from the 3-point line.
The Columbus State University cheerleading program added two more championships to its ledger on Saturday at the annual Peach Belt Conference spirit competition. The competition was held inside Horne Arena at Lander University.
Columbus State took home the top spot in the Co-Ed competition as well as the All-Girl division.
The pair of titles gives the CSU program 19 conference championships under the guidance of head coach Jimbo Davis.
