Former Braves star Chipper Jones coming to Columbus

Former Atlanta Braves infielder Chipper Jones will be in Coplumbus on April 22 to sign copies of his new book, “BallPlayer,” according to Jones’ Twitter feed.
Jones, who retired from Major League Baseball in 2012, spent all 23 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves organization, including his 19 years in the majors. Jones ended his career with a .303 career batting average, with 468 home runs, 1,512 walks, and 1,623 RBI in 2,499 games with 8,984 at bats.
Jones’ book, co-written with Carroll Rogers Walton, a former sports writer, is a memoir, dealing primarily with his baseball career.
Columbus is the last stop on a seven-city southern book signing tour that will run from April 6 until April 22, where the signing will be at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble.
