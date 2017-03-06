Local

March 6, 2017 2:14 PM

Winner steps forward to claim $1.1 million Fantasy 5 jackpot

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

And, we have a winner ...

Kelven Jones of Smiths Station, Ala., stepped forward Monday at the Georgia Lottery headquarters to claim the $1,163,886 prize for the Feb. 25 Fantasy 5 jackpot drawing.

Jones has requested that lottery officials release no additional information about him.

Jones bought the ticket at the Circle K at the intersection of Second Avenue and Manchester Expressway, lottery officials confirmed.

It was the only winning ticket that matched all five numbers for that drawing. The winning numbers are 07, 12, 15, 27, 28.

