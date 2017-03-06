Pat Dye among 4 recipients of Auburn Alumni Association’s highest honor

Former Auburn University football coach Pat Dye was among four people receiving the Auburn Alumni Association’s highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Others honored were Nelda Lee, Mike S. Rogers and Dwight Wiggins.
The awards were presented at a ceremony March 4.
Dye was the only one who is not an Auburn graduate.
According to an Auburn news release, Dye coached at Auburn from 1981 -1992. As athletic director, Dye was instrumental in moving the Iron Bowl to Auburn every other year, and led the first victory against rival Alabama hosted on Auburn’s campus in 1989. Dye amassed a record of 99-39-4 and three times was named Southeastern Conference coach of they year. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Dye currently works at Auburn as a special advisor to the president, lives on his farm in Notasulga and hosts a weekly radio show, “The Coach Pat Dye Show.”
A 1969 Auburn graduate, Nelda Lee is a pioneer in women’s aviation history, responsible for flight and ground test engineering for the four military aircraft manufactured by Boeing, including the F-15 Eagle, AV-8 Harrier, T-45 Goshawk and F/A-18 Hornet. She is the level-two manager for test and evaluation personnel located in St. Louis and at the military test sites at China Lake, California; Patuxent River, Maryland; and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Lee has been an employee with McDonnell Douglas Corp., now Boeing, for 44 years Lee is charter member No. 15 of Women in Aviation International and currently serves on the organization’s board of directors. Lee was inducted into the International Women in Aviation Pioneer Half of Fame in 2004.
After a career in the military spanning more than 35 years, U.S. Navy Adm. Mike S. Rogers, a 1981 Auburn graduate, currently serves as director of the National Security Agency, commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service. He has worked in cryptology and signals intelligence, recently helping write the Navy’s strategy for cyber warfare and “information dominance” in the internet age. As the director of intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2009-2011, he regularly briefed the top leaders of the armed forces and the civilians who run the U.S. Department of Defense.
A 1962 Auburn graduate, Dwight Wiggins served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before joining ExxonMobil from 1967-1993, during which time he held numerous professional and managerial assignments. In 1993, he joined Tosco Corp. as president of Bayway Refining, affecting an intense overhaul that boosted productivity and allowed the company to present employees with year-end bonuses for the first time. In 1996 Wiggins became president of Tosco Refining Co., and executive vice president of Tosco Corp. He retired in 2001.
