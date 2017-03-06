Columbus Hospice receives Gold Seal of Approval

Columbus Hospice has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of approval.
Columbus Hospice made the announcement Monday in a press release.
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent nonprofit organization it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.
According to the release, Columbus Hospice earned the honor for Hospice Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.
The report says Columbus Hospice underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey on February 28 – March 3, 2017. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospice standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management. Columbus Hospice has been accredited since 1996.
In the release, Columbus Hospice President and CEO Miked Smajd said, “Columbus Hospice is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation. Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
