Free pancakes at IHOP Tuesday

Free pancakes will be served at Columbus IHOP locations Tuesday March 7 which is National Pancake Day.
According to a news release, from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and, in turn, will be asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network.
All proceeds raised from participating IHOP restaurants here will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center.
Participating IHOP restaurants in Columbus include: 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 North Lake Park, and 6317 Talokas Lane
Special festivities are planned for the day. At 7:30 a.m., there will be a friendly pancake flipping and stacking contest at the IHOP on Airport Thruway featuring Columbus Regional Health staff, Miracle Families and local celebrities.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.
Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments