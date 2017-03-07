Around Town: Beekeeping, Spring Fling, Frontier Days

Looking to Volunteer?
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital is looking for volunteers for a new Hospitality Program. Volunteers would:
▪ Offer hospitality to the patients and their families.
▪ Assist in waiting areas.
▪ Be involved in the hospital and community.
If interested, contact Jennifer Tovey at jtovey@jhmhospital.com or apply online at Hughston.com.
Free Travel Guide
Just in time for Spring break, the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites is offering a free travel guide. The newly published “2017 Guide to Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites” is a handy resource for planning a trip. The booklet is filled with tips on the best hiking trails, fishing spots, cabins, wedding venues and campsites. It also includes new facilities, such as cottages at Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park in Reidsville, Ga., a group shelter at Crooked River State Park in St. Marys, Ga. and horse stables at H.H. Stephens near Crawfordville, Ga. Call 770-389-7286 for a copy or an online version can be found at www.gastateparksdigital.com/publication. To receive press releases and monthly calendars email kim.hatcher@dnr.ga.gov.
Choral Arts Festival
The Young Singers of West Georgia Voices of the Valley Childrens Choir, Sons of Lafayette Male Choir, Point University Concert Choir, LaGrange High School Chorus, Faithful Hearts Womens Ensemble and the Choral Society of West Georgia will perform 4 p.m. Saturday. Each choir will sing individually and after Dr. Byron Cartwright, Professor of Music at Point University, will conduct all of the choirs together. The event will be held at Callaway Auditorium, LaGrange College. Free admission. Visit www.cswg.weebly.com for more info.
American Frontier Days
See living skills displays like cooking and black smithing from local historians. 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at FD Roosevelt State Park. Walk through time from the mid 1700s to the late 1800s. Donations appreciated. Held on the baseball field across from the Liberty Bell Pool. For more info, call 706-663-4858.
Probate Court Clinic
Sponsored by The Delta Life Development Foundation Inc. and The Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Information about wills/estates, guardianships, conservatorships and more will be presented by the Probate Judge and court staff. Open to the public and there is no fee to attend. Columbus Public Library auditorium. Call 770-401-2096 for further details.
Beekeeping Basics
Get the buzz on these important pollinators from local Master Beekeeper Bob Jones 1-2 p.m. Saturday at FDR State Park. Jones will review bee basics, beekeeping fundamentals and provide resources. Admission is $3 per person. Parking is $5. Go to www.exploregeorgia.org for more info.
The Adams Family
Central High’s Drama team will present “The Adams Family” 7 p.m. nightly Friday and Saturday and 3 p .m. Sunday. Tickets are $5/student and $8/adult. The event will be held at Central High on Dobbs Drive. Call 334-480-9801 for additional information.
Virginia College Spring Fling
Virginia College in Columbus will host a Spring Fling for the community 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 at the campus located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. The event is free and open to the public. There will be food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities and campus tours. Cosmetology students will offer free manicures and pedicures. Health screenings and diabetes education will also be provided at no cost. Visit https://vc.edu/columbus for more information.
Comments