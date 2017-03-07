Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

Free pancakes are being served at Columbus IHOP locations today, which is National Pancake Day. According to a news release IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and, in turn, will be asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds raised from participating IHOP restaurants here will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center. Participating IHOP restaurants in Columbus include: 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 North Lake Park, and 6317 Talokas Lane.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

