Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

Susan Gallagher, director of development,marketing, and community relations for New Horizons Behavioral Health, introduces us to Artistic Ability, an exhibition of art by adults with special needs. The show is in the Wright Room Gallery at the Columbus Museum. The project was made possible through a partnership formed by the Bo Bartlett Center, College of the Arts at CSU, the Gallery on Tenth, the Columbus Museum and New Horizons Behavioral Health. You can learn more by attending a brief presentation and reception Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Columbus Museum.