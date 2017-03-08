Tyler Perry film needs frat boys, sorority sisters, geeks, grim reaper, chainsaw man

Tyler Perry is looking for handsome frat boys, beautiful sorority girls and a few geeks for a new film.
Although few details have been released about the production, Southern Casting Associates posted on its Facebook page “this production will be super fun!!”
Actors of any ethnicity between the ages 18 and 29 who are needed to play college students must be local to Atlanta and have open availability beginning March 20.
Travel and boarding are not provided.
The casting call includes a role for a male at least 6 feet tall and thin to play a grim reaper.
The production also needs two “brawny and strong” caucasion men at least 6 feet tall to portray a “chainsaw man” and an “ax man.”
Southern Casting Associates needs three current photos that don’t have to be professional but need to be well lit, and the applicant’s name, age, phone number and location along.
Applicants also must submit the make, model, year and color of their car to submissions.sca@gmail.com.
If you have never worked with Southern Casting Associates, note “FRESH FACE” in the email.
Tyler Perry, the alter ego of his famous character Madea, has built a motion picture studio on 330 acres on the decommissioned Fort McPherson Army base about 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
