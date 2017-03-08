Brother of hit-and-run victim launches gofundme page for funeral expenses

The brother of hit-and-run victim Kassandra “Kassie” Hollinhead has launched a gofundme page to raise money for his sister’s cremation and funeral.
Kemen Cromartie launched the gofundme page on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised $140 of the $2,800 goal with contributions from six donors.
Hollinhead, 35, was struck by two vehicles and killed Saturday night while crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Jovonne Williams, 36, has been charged with vehicular homicide in the hit-and-run, and is scheduled to appear in court 2 p.m. Wednesday. She also was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance, duty to report an accident, and driving without a license.
To donate to the cause, go to www.gofundme.com/kasandra-michelle-hollinhead.
