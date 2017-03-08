Practical joke backfires, but video results in $2,000 from appearance on AFV

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning Pause

1:58 Columbus police seek identity of woman who stole dog from shelter

1:49 First Lady Sandra Deal reads to St Anne first-graders

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter

2:37 Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first