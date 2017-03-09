Ask a Junior Leaguer about her dress

The Junior League of Columbus has been participating in their annual Little Black Dress Initiative, along with numerous other Junior Leagues around the state.
The initiative calls for the members to wear the same little black dress every day during the week, with a button that says, “Ask me about my dress.”
The main focus of the initiative is to raise awareness of poverty and the need for diapers for children in poor families. Public assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP don’t allow for the purchase of diapers, even though 23 percent of WIC participants are infants.
The average cost off diapers is about $80 a month, a Junior League release states, so many parents have to make tough choices of reusing diapers or going without other necessities. Junior League members are posting pictures on social media along with the hashtag #JLCdoesLBDI
The Junior League of Columbus was founded in 1931 as a volunteer organization committed to developing the potential of women and improving the community through its signature issue: The Healthy Child.
