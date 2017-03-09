David Reeves selected to lead Columbus YMCA

David Reeves, who has spent the last 12 years as president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA in Jackson, Miss., has been selected to lead the Metropolitan Columbus YMCA.
Reeves will succeed David Steele who died at age 61 in October after serving as president and CEO for more than two decades, the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Columbus YMCA announced Thursday. He assumes the position on April 10.
Mario Davis, board chairman, said Reeves has an impressive background in all aspects of the YMCA and the board couldn’t be more pleased with his selection. “It is his experience as an expert in leadership, community / team building and financial operations that makes him ideally suited for this position at an important time in our history,” Davis said in a release.
Reeves said he’s excited yet humbled to be the next president and CEO of the Metropolitan Columbus YMCA. “The YMCA has been a home to me for the past 30 years and I look forward to making Columbus my home and being a part of such a generous and growing community,” he said. “ I look forward to continuing the great work that David Steele, the Board of Directors, staff, and all stakeholders have achieved for so many years.”
In Jackson, Reeves guided an association consisting of four facilities, 14 programs sites encompassing 16 counties and 18,000 members with a budget of about $8 million. He previously held positions as group vice president from 2001-2004 and executive director from 1996-2001 at the YMCA of Middle Tennessee in Nashville.
Reeves earned a bachelor of science degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
Comments