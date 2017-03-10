Morning rain should give way to partly sunny afternoon

Thunderstorms should continue Friday morning until about 8 o’clock, the National Weather Service predicts.
After that, the chance of rain drops off sharply, giving way to an overcast morning with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Temperatures should climb into the low 70s by noon with some sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.
As for the weekend, look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high in the high 60s and an overnight low in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be cooler with a 60 percent chance of rain, mostly in the morning, and a high in the mid 50s.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
