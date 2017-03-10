Here’s how you can purchase tickets for tonight’s championship game

Fans visiting Atlanta tonight for the GHSA Girls State Championship can make their trip a lot easier by purchasing their tickets beforehand.
According to an email sent by Columbus High School to students and fans, anyone planning to go to tonight’s game can buy tickets on GOFAN and avoid waiting in line. Once purchased, fans can either show their tickets on their mobile device or print the ticket stub from home.
Online ticket sales close at noon, so move fast if you want to skip the line at the McCamish Pavillion.
If you go
Who: Columbus High School vs. Carver High School for the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship title
When: 6 p.m.
Where: McCamish Pavillion on the campus of Georgia Tech
Ticket: $12
