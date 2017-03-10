Here’s how to get to the Carver-Columbus championship game tonight

Planning to go to the Carver-Columbus High 4A state championship Friday night? Here’s how you get to Georgia Tech’s McCammish Pavilion, where the game will be held.
Take Interstate 185 to I-85 north, of course, to Atlanta, where you’ll merge with I-75 just north of the airport.
Take 75-85 past Turner Field, the state capitol and Grady Hospital, then move over toward the right side of the highway, but be careful not to get peeled off by any exit-only lanes.
Once you see the beginnings of the Tech campus on the left (and The Varsity on the right) start looking for the 10th Street/ 14th Street/Georgia Tech exit (exit No. 250). Take that, then take an immediate left on 10th Street, back over 75-85. As you go over the bridge, you’ll see the pavilion on the left.
Take your first left on Fowler Street (McCammish is at the corner of 10th and Fowler). There is very limited and often reserved parking at the pavilion, but there is considerable on-street parking on Fowler and the other surrounding streets. You might want to wear good walking shoes.
And just as an FYI, if you want to stop off at the aforementioned Varsity before or after the game, you can continue on Fowler to Fifth Street, then take a left on Fifth, then a right on Techwood until it hits North Avenue (just past the football stadium). Go left on North Avenue and The Varsity is just across the bridge over the interstate.
We recommend the chili dogs, onion rings, a fried peach pie and a Frosted Orange drink.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments