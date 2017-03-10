Here’s how to get to the Carver-Columbus championship game tonight

1:52 Columbus High student says the city sharing two football stadiums is a 'crazy phenomenon' Pause

0:31 Meet Ghost: He's the feral dog who now needs a shelter to continue rehabilitation

0:50 You'll now need to choose your lane wisely when driving this busy road

1:33 Phenix City mayor’s prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide

1:53 New houses bring purrs and meows from furry residents

1:43 Fans talk about Columbus Cottonmouths

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester

0:31 Columbus area family's practical joke featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund