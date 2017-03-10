This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 4 — March 10

1. Fleeing driver charged with vehicular homicide in hit-and-run, police say
A 36-year-old woman was charged with vehicular homicide in the Saturday night hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that killed 35-year-old Kassandra “Kassie” Hollinhead, Columbus police said. Jovonne Williams, who authorities identified as the fleeing driver, was also charged with one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance, duty to report an accident, and driving without a license.
2. Winner steps forward to claim $1.1 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Kelven Jones of Smiths Station, Ala., stepped forward Monday at the Georgia Lottery headquarters to claim the $1,163,886 prize for the Feb. 25 Fantasy 5 jackpot drawing. Jones bought the ticket at the Circle K at the intersection of Second Avenue and Manchester Expressway, lottery officials confirmed.
3. Former Braves star Chipper Jones coming to Columbus
Former Atlanta Braves infielder Chipper Jones will be in Columbus on April 22 to sign copies of his new book, “BallPlayer,” according to Jones’ Twitter feed. Jones’ book, co-written with Carroll Rogers Walton, a former sports writer, is a memoir, dealing primarily with his baseball career.
4. Columbus police: Woman arrested after stealing dog from shelter
A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the dog theft at Animal Ark Rescue, Columbus police said. Aysia Newkirk faces one count of second-degree burglary in connection with the Feb. 28 incident at 7133 Sacerdote Drive. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but she was released on bond the following day.
5. They brought a ghost dog back from the dead. Now he needs a shelter
It’s like the dark shadow of a wild dog came back from the dead to haunt the animal shelter. The feral dog that there died and was revived is named Ghost, and looks the part. As a puppy he escaped as a rescue group moved his litter from the Milgen Road Animal Care and Control Center to a van. On Dec. 4, after four hours of effort, they finally managed to coax him close with treats and capture him. Ghost is a wild dog held captive, now, and he does not understand that everyone is in love with him.
