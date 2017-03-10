Gospel artist Erica Campbell brings a ‘whole lot of Jesus’ to Columbus

Women clapped, stomped and shouted Friday as Erica Campbell, a Grammy award-winning recording artist and nationally syndicated radio personality, performed at the 15th Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.
Singing “I Need a Little More Jesus” and other favorites, Campbell energized the crowd of about 1,300 women who showed up at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
“With all these beautiful faces in here, somebody came in here carrying something that’s too heavy for your shoulders,” she said. “Somebody came in here, you got a bad report from the doctor. But I’m here to tell you that you are healed, whole and complete in the mighty name of Jesus, because by his stripes we are healed.”
Continuing with her intro, she said: “All my healed men and women make some noise!” And the audience gave a boisterous response.
Campbell, formerly of the gospel duo Mary Mary, hosts the nationally syndicated gospel morning show “GET UP! Mornings with Erica Campbell.” The show is aired in 41 markets throughout the country. Locally, it can be heard weekdays, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., on WEAM-FM Praise 100.7.
Campbell has two solo albums. The first , “Help,” debuted at number 1 on the US Billboard Gospel Albums chart and number six on the Billboard 200. The album also won the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album at the 57th Grammy Awards.
Campbell starred with her sister, Tina, in the reality TV show, “The Marys,” on We TV. She is also the wife of a pastor and mother of three children.
On Friday, Campbell said she has been honored to sing with her sister, but sometimes God challenges people to “do different and be different.”
“... God said, ‘You’re leaning on Tina too much and she’s leaning on you too much,’” she said. “... It was God’s divine order that wanted us to be strengthened as individuals; so when we come back together, we continue to bless God as stronger individuals and stronger in our faith. Does anybody want to be stronger in their faith?”
“Yes,” shouted the audience.
Campbell closed the performance with "I Luh God," a song from her Help 2.0 album, featuring gospel rapper LaShawn Daniels. Before her departure, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson presented her with a key to the city.
“Not only a Grammy award-winning songstress, but a woman who can preach,” Tomlinson said to the performer. “... You need to know that you are always welcome here - a woman with a whole lot of Jesus.”
