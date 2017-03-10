Gospel artist Erica Campbell brings a ‘whole lot of Jesus’ to Columbus

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

1:52 Columbus High student says the city sharing two football stadiums is a 'crazy phenomenon'

0:31 Meet Ghost: He's the feral dog who now needs a shelter to continue rehabilitation

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

2:37 Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole

1:27 Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund

4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award