Sorority wants to build event center in Liberty District

A chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority wants to buy land in the Liberty District from the city to build an event center, according to Columbus Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The Gamma Tau Omega chapter of AKA wants to buy almost half a block of Seventh Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets for $58,200, which is what the city lists as the fair market value of the lots. The 1.8 acres of land include the lots at 811, 813, 815, 817, 819, 821, 825, 827, 831, 835 Seventh Avenue and 618 Ninth Street.
Council will be asked Tuesday to declare the land surplus, which would in effect put it on the market. If declared surplus, the sale of the properties would be advertised publicly and sold to the highest bidder, as required by the city charter.
The city acquired the properties in the late 1990s from the Housing Authority of Columbus, which had bought the land in the early ‘90s as part of the Fifth and Sixth Avenue Redevelopment Project.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
