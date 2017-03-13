Car raffle to benefit Columbus Hospice Pet Peace of Mind Program

Richard Newell says his dog Missy gives him a sense of responsibility.
“She depends on me,” Newell said.
There is another reason the one-year-old pit bull means so much to him.
“She makes me fight a little harder,” said Newell, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The illness is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Most of the 35-year-old man’s control muscle movement has been lost.
“Missy makes me happy,” he said.
He also feels “blessed” that the Pet Peace of Mind program at Columbus Hospice helps care for Missy.
Knowing their pet is being taken care of, that their pet is safe is a big relief for those in hospice care said Katie Greene, Columbus Hospice volunteer coordinator.
“The pets give them unconditional love,” Greene said.
The Columbus Hospice program makes sure the pets are cleaned, groomed, get their shots, are well fed, and any medical problems are treated.
Volunteers and some staff members care for the pets. Some have later adopted them.
The program was begun by applying when a staff member applied for and received a grant from the Banfield Charitable Trust, a public charity that focuses on animals.
Funds are needed to keep the program viable.
To raise funds this year, a 2017 Nissan Raffle Sentra is being raffled off. The winner will be announced March 17 at the Big Dog Running Company’s St. Patty’s Day Run in downtown Columbus.
“Tickets are only $100 each and there are only 300 tickets,” said Greene, who called it a great prize for a great cause.
Tickets are available at www.columbushospice.com , Headquarter Nissan on Whittlesey Road or the Columbus Hospice House on Moon Road.
Columbus Hospice, a partner agency of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, serves 10 Georgia counties and five Alabama counties.
Newell comes to the Columbus Hospice House once a week for a whirlpool bath. Missy is always with him.
Derrick Mintz, a certified nursing assistant and caregiver brings them.
“He does not like being anywhere without Missy,” Mintz said.
Larry Gierer
