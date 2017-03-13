Phenix City police identify man hit by vehicle on Brickyard Road

Phenix City police have identified the body found on Brickyard Road Sunday as 60-year-old Richard Vaughn Gaines.
According to a news release, Gaines has family in Mobile, Ala.
Police originally thought Gaines had been shot in the head but the medical examiner said what appeared to be a gunshot wound was an injury resulting in blunt-force trauma from the impact of a vehicle that struck Gaines.
The case is still under investigating and anyone with information should call 334-448-2825 or 334-448-2835.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments